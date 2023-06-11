Nothing but Smiles: ‘Water City’ Brings Joy to the Children of Gaza

June 11, 2023 Articles, Images
'Water City' is the brainchild of woman interceptor Hiba al-Hindi. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

‘Water City’ is the brainchild of woman interceptor Hiba al-Hindi. She designed it with the hope of bringing joy and smiles to the face of children in the besieged and war-torn Gaza Strip. 

At first glance, the project was a success. Hundreds of children came from throughout the Gaza Strip and were already enjoying the first park of its kind. 

The Palestine Chronicle spent hours at Water City and recorded numerous moments of true joy and innocence.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

