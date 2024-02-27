As the Black Hawk Landed – Resistance Roundup – Day 144

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian fighters watched as Israeli military helicopters landed in an area in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in northern Gaza to collect dead and wounded Israeli soldiers.

This scene followed another intense round of fighting in the neighborhood, which Israel has been trying to capture for weeks to no avail.

Fighting was equally difficult for Israeli troops across the Strip,

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements below were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Since this morning, our fighters have been engaged in fierce battles from point-blank range with the enemy forces penetrating south of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Zionist D9 bulldozer with an Al-Yassin 105 shell, setting it on fire north of the Musab bin Omair Mosque, east of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades destroy a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the vicinity of the Musalaba area in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombarded a gathering of occupation forces infiltrating the vicinity of the Al-Musallaba area in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City, with mortar shells.

Qassam vs IDF tank in Zeitoun, Gaza City. [Qassam Brigades 21/2] pic.twitter.com/WVYYy1dQyV — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) February 24, 2024

“Al-Qassam fighters monitored the Black Hawk and Yas’ur aircraft transporting the deaths and injuries among enemy forces following the fierce battles in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Al-Balad area in the city of Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters engaged in fierce clashes behind the lines of the invading forces and vehicles between Streets 8 and 9 south of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“We blew up a Zionist military vehicle with a Thaqib-barrel explosive device in the vicinity of Doula Junction south of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City. “We destroyed a Zionist military vehicle with a “Thaqib” explosive device on Al-Sika Street, east of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City. “In a complex engineering operation, we were able to trap a Zionist force between dead and wounded in an elaborate ambush inside a building, which was booby-trapped using an unexploded F16 missile launched by the enemy towards civilian homes. Our engineers worked to activate it and detonate it with force in the vicinity of the Doula Junction, south of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

⚡️Al-Quds Brigades: We captured two Zionist Merkava tanks in a precise engineering ambush on Route 8 in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/jMYcTsGcGm — Current Report (@Currentreport1) February 23, 2024

“After our fighters returned from the combat areas in the axes of advance in Khan Yunis, they confirmed the execution of a number of missions: – Our fighters bombarded a gathering of enemy soldiers in the town of Abasan Al-Kabira east of Khan Yunis with standard mortar shells. – Our fighters engaged in fierce clashes with enemy soldiers and vehicles in the Al-Mashrou’ area west of Khan Yunis. “We bombed a gathering of enemy soldiers around the Ali Mosque, southwest of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City with a barrage of 60-caliber standard mortar shells. “We bombarded Asqalan and the settlements of the Gaza envelope with barrages of rockets in response to the crimes of the Zionist enemy against our people.”

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and backing their noble resistance, the Islamic Resistance executed a number of operations against the locations and deployments of the Israeli enemy army at the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Tuesday, 27-2-2024, as follows: “- Eastern Sector: 1- At 11:35, targeting the Ruwaisat Al-Alam in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa farms with appropriate weapons. 2- At 11:35, targeting spy equipment at the Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. 3- At 13:30, targeting a gathering of “israeli” enemy soldiers on Al-Tayhat Hill with appropriate weapons, directly hitting it.

Israeli industrial areas near Acre and Nahariya on fire from Hezbollah rockets pic.twitter.com/RHIlCE55Zb — COMBATE |🇵🇷 (@upholdreality) February 27, 2024

4- At 15:18, targeting the Al-Marj site with missile weapons, hitting it directly. “- Western Sector: 1- At 8:00, targeting the Meron air control base in Jabal al-Jarmaq with a large missile attack from several launchers, as a response to the “israeli” aggression in the vicinity of the city of Baalbek in the Bekaa. 2- At 15:45, targeting the Meron Air Command, Control and Surveillance Base for the second time with a batch of anti-armor missiles, which led to the damage and complete destruction of part of its technical and espionage equipment, as a response to the “israeli” attacks on villages and southern regions. 3- At 16:45, targeting the headquarters of the 146th Division in Jaatoun with dozens of Katyusha rockets and causing direct hits, as a response to the Israeli attacks on southern villages and areas.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)