‘Nuke Gaza’ Like Hiroshima and Nagasaki: US Congressman’s Shocking Call

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Florida Rep. Randy Fine invoked World War II to justify a call for the nuclear annihilation of Gaza, denouncing the Palestinian struggle as inherently violent and “evil.”

In a Fox News interview, Republican Randy Fine was asked about the stalled Gaza ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel, to which he reportedly replied: “The only end of the conflict is complete and total surrender by those who support Muslim terror. In World War II, we did not negotiate a surrender with the Nazis, we did not negotiate a surrender with the Japanese.”

He continued: “We nuked the Japanese twice in order to get unconditional surrender. That needs to be the same here,” adding “There is something deeply, deeply wrong with this culture and it needs to be defeated.”

Gaza should be ‘NUKED’ – US Congressman ‘The Palestinian cause is an evil one’, says Florida’s Randy Fine But nuking 2 million civilians is totally fine pic.twitter.com/SoMIt8Jy9y — RT (@RT_com) May 22, 2025

Asked about the killing of two Israeli embassy workers in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, Fine said, “This is what globalizing the intifada looks like. Palestinianism is built on violence.”

The congressman added, “This is a culture built on violence and we need to start treating it that way.”

“We need to start to call evil for what it is, and not make excuses for it. And the fact of the matter is, the Palestinian cause is an evil one,” he continued, according to a Truthout report.

CAIR Slams Remarks

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), an advocacy group in the US, condemned Fine’s latest statements saying it “constitutes an explicit incitement to violence, endangering American Muslims and Palestinians, by calling for nuclear genocide against more than two million Palestinians, half of whom are children.”

“Let’s be clear: Randy Fine is not just a dangerous bigot. He is a sitting member of Congress openly fantasizing about the nuclear genocidal extermination of Palestinians. Fine’s statements are more aligned with the genocidal maniacs of the Israeli Knesset than with any vision of… — Robert S. McCaw (@RobertSMcCaw) May 22, 2025

“It represents one of the most dangerous and dehumanizing remarks ever made by a sitting member of Congress and marks an escalation of Fine’s long-standing pattern of inciting violence and bigotry, CAIR said in a statement on Thursday.

CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert S. McCaw said: “Let’s be clear: Randy Fine is not just a dangerous bigot. He is a sitting member of Congress openly fantasizing about the nuclear genocidal extermination of Palestinians.”

McCaw stressed that “Congress must now decide whether it will uphold its ethical responsibilities or stand by while one of its own openly calls for mass murder of Palestinians. Silence in the face of genocide is complicity. There must be consequences.”

Tlaib Called a ‘Terrorist’

Earlier this month, Fine referred to Rep. Rashida Tlaib as a “Muslim terrorist” in response to a X post by Tlaib in which she said Israel “is starving Gaza to death,” and that it was “a war crime to use starvation as a weapon.”

“Tell your fellow Muslim terrorists to release the hostages and surrender. Until then, #StarveAway,” Fine wrote.

Tell your fellow Muslim terrorists to release the hostages and surrender. Until then, #StarveAway https://t.co/ykYOQuFFTR — Randy Fine (@VoteRandyFine) May 2, 2025

Last year, Fine sparked outrage when he commented on the killing of American activist Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi in the occupied West Bank in September, saying on X: “Throw rocks, get shot. One less #MuslimTerror ist. #FireAway.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)