Poll: 82% of Israelis Back Gaza Expulsion, Nearly Half Support Biblical Massacres

A total of “82% of those surveyed expressed support for the forced expulsion of residents of the Gaza Strip, and 56% supported the forced expulsion of Arab citizens of Israel,” Haaretz reported.

The poll, published on Thursday in Haaretz, was conducted in March by Penn State University and surveyed respondents across Israel, according to the Quds News Network (QNN).

“82% of those surveyed expressed support for the forced expulsion of residents of the Gaza Strip, and 56% supported the forced expulsion of Arab citizens of Israel. In the 2003 survey, the positive answers to these questions were ‘only’ 45% and 31%, respectively,” Haaretz reported.

Haaretz published the results of a poll conducted by a researcher for Penn State University on March 2024. The poll targeted 1,005 Jewish Israeli respondents. It found that 82% support expelling all Palestinians from Gaza, while 56% support expelling Palestinians from occupied… pic.twitter.com/8OmiXiWlXC — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 23, 2025

In response to a question on whether the Israeli army should “act like the biblical Israelites under Joshua in Jericho—killing all inhabitants of a conquered city—47 percent agreed,” the QNN report said.

More than 65 percent of respondents “believe in a modern-day incarnation of Amalek, a biblical enemy of the Jews,” the report noted. Of those, 93 percent believe the biblical command to “erase Amalek” still applies today.

Increased Support

Support for forced expulsions has spiked, the report noted.

Secular Israelis also favor radical measures, QNN said.

“Among them, 69% support expelling Gaza’s population, and 31% support mimicking the biblical destruction of Jericho,” it noted.

The trend is strongest among younger generations.

Among Jewish Israelis under 40, 66% support expelling native Palestinian citizens, and 58% support repeating the Jericho conquest. Only 9% of men under 40—those most likely to serve in the army—rejected all notions of expulsion or genocide, the report stated.

Haaretz said that “A generational gap in political positions is not an unusual phenomenon, but in Israel it has widened greatly since the beginning of the 21st century.”

Staggering Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 53,000, wounding more than 122,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Israeli occupation forces resumed their bombardment of several areas across the Gaza Strip on Friday, resulting in scores of casualties, including among humanitarian workers.https://t.co/62UsGfJRxd pic.twitter.com/dfCcSM5qZW — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 23, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(QNN, PC)