Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Vehicles with Stones near Nablus

Jewish settlers attacked with stones Palestinian vehicles driving near the entrance of Nablus’ village of Burqa on Jenin-Nablus road, causing a traffic accident, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors Israeli settlement activities in the north of the West Bank, said a group of settlers closed the Jenin-Nablus road and attacked Palestinian vehicles with stones, causing a traffic accident.

Today, The Israeli settlers attacked #Palestinian villagers in different areas of occupied West Bank. In #Nablus city, the Israeli settlers vandalized Palestinian olive trees, while in #Hebron city, other settlers attacked Palestinian shepherds herding in their lands. pic.twitter.com/3HxItWcEnx — moneeb saada (@moneeb_saada) October 25, 2020

Settlers further attacked a carwash and Palestinian residents’ homes in the village of Burqa, north of the northern West Bank city of Nablus. No injuries were reported.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)