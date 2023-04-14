Confrontations Break out as Israeli Forces Raid Village near Jenin (VIDEO)

April 14, 2023 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian resistance fighters confronted Israeli forces in Jenin. (File Photo: via PalInfo)

Confrontations broke out between Israeli occupation forces and Palestinian residents of the town of Qabatiya, near Jenin,  following a military incursion that took place on Friday morning, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli forces stormed the town of Qabatiya and the village of Missilya, in the northern occupied West Bank, and provocatively deployed military vehicles in its streets, spurring clashes with Palestinian residents.

No injuries or arrests were reported.

Since the beginning of the year, at least 98 Palestinians were killed by Israeli occupation forces, including 17 minors and an elderly woman.

(PC, WAFA)

