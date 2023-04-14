Confrontations Break out as Israeli Forces Raid Village near Jenin (VIDEO)

Confrontations broke out between Israeli occupation forces and Palestinian residents of the town of Qabatiya, near Jenin, following a military incursion that took place on Friday morning, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli forces stormed the town of Qabatiya and the village of Missilya, in the northern occupied West Bank, and provocatively deployed military vehicles in its streets, spurring clashes with Palestinian residents.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs brigade announce thwarting an israeli attempt to assassinate one of Resistance fighters in Qabatiya south Jenin The faction currently heavily confronting israeli occupation forces that stormed the city pic.twitter.com/ujfQbJdzzM — Hussein (@EyesOnSouth) April 13, 2023

No injuries or arrests were reported.

Since the beginning of the year, at least 98 Palestinians were killed by Israeli occupation forces, including 17 minors and an elderly woman.

(PC, WAFA)