One Killed, Several Injured in Tubas – Israeli Raids in West Bank Intensify

The Israeli army continued its siege on Aqaba, even bombarding a house with an anti-tank ‘Energa’ shell this morning.

A young Palestinian man was killed and two others were injured on Saturday by Israeli occupation forces in the town of Aqaba, north of Tubas, in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that Adham al-Masry was killed after Israeli forces surrounded his family’s home in Aqaba at dawn. His body is currently being held by the occupation forces.

Additionally, a 50-year-old man was critically injured by a gunshot to the chest and taken to the hospital, while a 49-year-old man sustained bruises after being attacked by occupation forces.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces renewed their raid on Aqaba, northwest of Tubas. pic.twitter.com/N0UTCwgvu9 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 9, 2024

The Israeli army continued its siege on Aqaba, even bombarding a house with an anti-tank ‘Energa’ shell this morning.

Military vehicles and a bulldozer arrived from the Hamra and Tayasir checkpoints to surround several homes and arrest multiple residents. Armed clashes erupted in the town as a result.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, reported that its fighters are engaged in intense clashes with Israeli forces surrounding a house in Aqaba, using a barrage of gunfire against the advancing forces and snipers.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces have detained at least 18 West Bank residents over the past two days, including a woman who was later released.

Israeli occupation forces raid Palestinian homes in the town of Aqqaba, north of Tubas, in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/vwrpu3budQ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 9, 2024

The forces also reportedly conducted field interrogations with dozens of residents, particularly in the town of Tabqa, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), where detainees and their families reported abuse, threats, and vandalism of homes.

Since the onset of the recent escalation, more than 11,600 citizens from the West Bank, including Jerusalem, have been detained. Reports indicate that during these arrests, detainees, including the sick, wounded, and elderly, have faced systematic abuse and torture at an unprecedented level.

In conjunction with the violence in Gaza, Israeli military operations and settler attacks in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, have resulted in 779 Palestinian deaths and around 6,300 injuries since October 7, 2023.

(PC, AJA)