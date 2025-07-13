One Year On: Abu Obeida Says al-Deif’s Legacy Will Haunt the Occupation Forever

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Abu Obeida marked the first anniversary of Mohammed al-Deif’s assassination by vowing continued resistance, promising daily Israeli losses in Gaza, and celebrating al-Deif as a timeless symbol of Palestinian liberation.

Abu Obeida, spokesman for the Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, declared that the legacy of the late commander-in-chief, Mohammed al-Deif, will continue to haunt war criminals and occupiers.

He said al-Deif and his comrades had written, with their blood, the final chapter in the struggle to liberate Palestine.

Abu Obeida made these remarks in a series of posts on his Telegram channel, marking the first anniversary of al-Deif’s death.

He stated that the Al-Aqsa Intifada shattered the Zionist regime’s deterrence once and for all, unified the energies of the nation, and redirected its focus toward Palestine, bringing the Palestinian cause back to the center of global attention.

Abu Obeida stressed that al-Deif had led the Al-Aqsa Flood operation alongside his fellow fighters, delivering what he described as the harshest blow in the history of the Israeli occupation.

He emphasized that al-Deif’s blood was mixed with the sacrifices of the Palestinian people and their supporters across the region, who had given everything for Al-Aqsa and Palestine.

According to Abu Obeida, al-Deif’s comrades and followers across the world are continuing his path, inflicting growing strategic losses on the occupation. He described al-Deif as a timeless symbol and inspiration for all freedom-seekers around the world.

He also highlighted how al-Deif served as a source of inspiration for generations of Palestinians who never met him but celebrated the victories achieved by the Qassam Brigades under his leadership.

Abu Obeida noted that al-Deif’s decades of resistance, sacrifice, and perseverance culminated in martyrdom, allowing him to join the long line of Palestinian leaders and martyrs.

Earlier on Sunday, Hamas described al-Deif as one of the founding figures of what it called “the most formidable resistance force in modern times,” leaving behind an inspiring legacy for all those who seek freedom, dignity, victory, and liberation.

In a statement, Hamas said al-Deif’s life was marked by more than three decades of armed struggle against the Israeli occupation, and that his name would remain a symbol of defiance that “shakes the very foundation of the Zionist entity.”

On January 30, Abu Obeida announced that al-Deif had been killed along with several senior commanders, including his deputy Marwan Issa; Ghazi Abu Tamaa, head of the weapons and combat services; Raed Thabet, head of human resources; and Rafi Salama, commander of the Khan Yunis Brigade.

On July 13, 2024, Israeli warplanes targeted the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza with intense air raids, claiming the strikes were aimed at assassinating al-Deif.

Last Tuesday, Abu Obeida threatened that Israeli forces would face daily losses from north to south Gaza in a war of attrition. He also hinted that the resistance may soon capture additional Israeli soldiers.

He warned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—currently wanted by the International Criminal Court—was making a grave mistake by continuing the ground invasion of Gaza.

On October 7, 2023, the Qassam Brigades launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, attacking Israeli military bases, settlements, and outposts around Gaza in retaliation for Israeli and settler attacks on Palestinians and holy sites. The operation killed hundreds of Israeli soldiers and officers and resulted in the capture of at least 240 Israelis.

(PC, AJA)