A ‘Moving Event for Every Jew’: Germany, Israel Sign $3.5Bn Arrow 3 Deal

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel and Germany signed a deal on Thursday to finalize the $ 3.5 billion purchase of the Israeli and American-developed Arrow 3 long-range air defense system, Israeli media reported.

According to the Israeli newspaper The Times of Israel, this marks a “major step toward Israel’s largest-ever defense contract as Berlin looks to bolster its missile shield array amid fears of a new cold war with Russia.”

At a joint press conference following the signing of the deal, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the Arrow 3 system will make “German air defense ready for the future”.

“We can see with the daily Russian attacks on Ukraine how important anti-air defense is,” Pistorius added.

For his part, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that the deal is a “moving event for every Jew”, looking back at the “tragedy of the Holocaust”.

“Only 80 years since the end of the Second World War yet Israel and Germany join hands today in building a safer future,” Gallant said.

Germany has increased its military spending following the Russian operation in Ukraine.

The Arrow-3 is designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside of the Earth’s atmosphere.

The project was developed jointly with the United States and the sale required approval from Washington.

(The Palestine Chronicle)