Jenin Under Siege – Israeli Forces Block Medical Access, Bulldoze Infrastructure

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces are continuing their assault on the city of Jenin and its camp, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Dr. Wissam Bakr, director of Jenin Hospital, reported to WAFA that Israeli forces have impeded the work of medical and administrative teams at the hospital by imposing a blockade on the access roads.

This siege has caused significant suffering for dialysis patients, who have been unable to reach the hospital, as the occupation forces blocked the movement of ambulance vehicles and civilians in and out of the facility.

Disaster Area

Nidal Obeidi, the mayor of Jenin, stated that the occupation turned the city into a disaster area, describing extensive damage to infrastructure, including homes, vehicles, and market stalls.

The deliberate destruction of electricity networks has worsened the situation, Obeidi added, with the level of infrastructure damage far exceeding the municipality’s capacity to repair.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces declared the Jenin camp a closed military zone, and carried out extensive destruction and bulldozing operations in the city's streets and its camp. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/j6ZMBBdiKy pic.twitter.com/hEHNmRnIy1 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 13, 2024

On Thursday morning, the Israeli occupation army declared Jenin camp a closed military zone, attacking medical teams and ambulances, and preventing residents from entering or leaving.

Israeli soldiers have broken into several homes, damaged parked vehicles, and destroyed fruit and vegetable stalls owned by Palestinian vendors in the camp.

Extensive bulldozing operations have been carried out in multiple neighborhoods and streets in the city and its camp, resulting in power outages in several areas.

An Israeli drone reportedly bombed a motorcycle in the Jabriyat neighborhood. Additionally, the occupation soldiers detained three people, including a woman, in an effort to pressure her son, Mustafa Turkman, to surrender.

Earlier in the morning, a young man was shot and injured during an Israeli military incursion into the city.

Israeli occupation forces wreak havoc during an ongoing raid into the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/mUmviU6F56 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 13, 2024

Attacks by occupation forces and settlers continued across the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem, including incursions, arrests, and various violations, amid responses from resistance and youth, both last night and early Thursday.

Palestinian Resistance fighters engaged in fierce clashes with the occupation forces, showering them with bullets and detonating explosive devices on Mahboub Street in Jenin, Quds News Network reported.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip on October 7.

At least 543 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 5,200 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

(PC, WAFA)