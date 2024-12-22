All Hands on Deck – Resistance Roundup – Day 443

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

It seems that every Palestinian Resistance group in the Gaza Strip has claimed at least one operation against the Israeli army.

Today witnessed the involvement of most Palestinian resistance groups that targeted Israeli soldiers in all axes of fighting throughout the Gaza Strip.

The common action is likely related to reports that a ceasefire agreement between Palestinian Resistance and Israel is near.

As Israeli forces escalated its attacks on hospitals and previously designated ‘safe zones’ throughout Gaza, killing scores, the Resistance has increased its operations, both qualitatively and quantitatively, against Israeli forces.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced on Sunday that it had killed Israeli soldiers in the Jabaliya refugee camp,

Al-Qassam said through its Telegram channel that it had targeted an Israeli force of nine soldiers with a TPG anti-personnel missile after it barricaded itself in a house west of the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

It added that the operation resulted in the death and injury of members of the Israeli force.

In the center of the camp, the brigades reported that its fighters had sniped an Israeli army officer on Abu el-Eish Street.

The Al-Qassam Brigades published a new video entitled "Ambushes of Steadfastness and Defiance", where fighters are reportedly seen clashing with Israeli soldiers and military vehicles on the axes of the incursion in northern Gaza.

In another operation, also in the center of the camp, the Al-Qassam said that it destroyed an Israeli army personnel carrier using a pre-planted explosive device.

West of Beit Lahia, also in the northern Gaza Strip, the Resistance targeted another Israeli personnel carrier, blowing it up with a ‘a commando action device’.

For its part, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, announced via Telegram that its fighters destroyed an Israeli military vehicle with a device during its incursion into the vicinity of Izbat Beit Hanoun.

The group also shelled, using mortars, gatherings of Israeli soldiers in the Civil Administration site east of Jabaliya.

In the central Gaza Strip, the forces of the martyr Omar al-Qasim, in conjunction with the Al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades, shelled the command-and-control post of the occupation forces in the Netzarim axis with heavy mortar shells.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades of Fatah published a video showing its fighters targeting with mortar shells a gathering of the occupation forces in Netzarim.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Quds Brigades published a video where fighters are reportedly seen targeting Israeli soldiers and vehicles with explosive devices, in the vicinity of the Al-Khazindar area, west of Al-Tawam, in northern Gaza.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“We destroyed a Zionist troop carrier with a suicide drone in the Al-Alami area in the middle of Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip. “Qassam fighters managed to snipe a Zionist officer in Abu Al-Aish Street in the middle of Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades targets a Zionist troop carrier with a suicide drone west of Beit Lahia city, north of the Gaza Strip “Our Mujahideen managed to target a Zionist force of 9 soldiers who had taken refuge inside a house with a TBG shell, killing and wounding its members west of Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades targets a Zionist troop carrier with a highly explosive device west of Beit Hanoun city, north of the Gaza Strip. “WATCH: ‘Ambushes of Steadfastness and Defiance’… Al-Qassam Brigades publishes scenes of its fighters clashing with enemy soldiers and vehicles on the axes of the incursion north of the Gaza Strip.”

لحظة نقل عدد من جنود الاحتلال المصابين خلال معارك مع المقاومة في قطاع غزة. pic.twitter.com/SA8g9AiSfW — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) December 22, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades

“We destroyed a Zionist military vehicle with a (barrel-shaped) explosive device – which we had planted in advance – during its incursion into the vicinity of Beit Hanoun Estate, north of the Gaza Strip. “We bombed, in cooperation with the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the Zionist enemy’s crowds with (107) missiles and took control of a Quadcopter reconnaissance plane while it was carrying out intelligence missions in the areas of progress north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)