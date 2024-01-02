GAZA LIVE BLOG: Intense Fighting in Daraj, Tuffah | Iranian Warship Enters Red Sea | Israel Shells Central Regions | Khan Yunis Bombed – DAY 88

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces continue to withdraw from parts of northern Gaza under intense Palestinian Resistance in all axes, especially in the Tufah and Daraj neighborhoods in Gaza City. Meanwhile, the Israeli military continues to strike and shell Khan Yunis, in the south, and Deir Al-Balah and Nuseirat in the center. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 21,978 Palestinians have been killed, and 57,697 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES:

Tuesday, January 2, 10:40 am

CHANNEL 12: Several missiles were launched from Lebanon towards the Shlomi settlement in Western Galilee.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We inflicted injuries on occupation soldiers in the Al-Bureij camp.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli bombing of the central region of the Gaza Strip during the last 24 hours resulted in the death of 70 Palestinians and the injury of more than 100 others.

Tuesday, January 2, 09:00 am

HAARETZ: Israel appears before the Court of Justice to obstruct the cessation of the war.

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We targeted the American Green Village base in Syria with drones.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli drone bombed the outskirts of the town of Maroun al-Ras on Tuesday morning in the central sector of southern Lebanon.

HAARETZ: The number of detainees from the Gaza Strip in Israeli prisons increased by 150% compared to last month.

Tuesday, January 2, 08:00 am

SYRIAN NEWS AGENCY (citing military source): Israel carried out an air attack on Tuesday morning from the direction of the occupied Golan , targeting a number of points in the Damascus countryside.

Tuesday, January 2, 07:30 am

YNET NEWS: “Israel plans to present its case against South Africa’s petition for interim order demanding immediate suspension of Israeli military actions in Gaza.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)