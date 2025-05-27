Only Six Clinics Left: Gaza’s Health System Crushed under Israeli Bombing

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Ten hospitals were hit in one week as Israeli forces intensify attacks on Gaza’s medical infrastructure, deepening an already catastrophic health crisis.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) reported on Tuesday that only six out of its 22 health centers in Gaza remain operational, both inside and outside displacement shelters, due to relentless Israeli bombardment.

UNRWA warned of a critical shortage of essential medical supplies and stressed the urgent need for unhindered humanitarian aid.

This alarming situation unfolds under Israel’s ongoing blockade of the Gaza Strip, accompanied by intense land, air, and sea attacks that have targeted civilians, displacement camps, hospitals, and shelters.

In just the past two weeks, Israeli forces have carried out 36 attacks on Gaza’s healthcare system.

An investigation by Haaretz confirmed that the Israeli military has systematically targeted medical facilities during the current escalation. Over the past week alone, at least 10 hospitals and clinics have been bombed, rendering them partially or completely out of service and placing enormous strain on the already devastated health infrastructure.

The World Health Organization also warned that years of Israeli attacks have pushed Gaza’s healthcare system to the brink of collapse, with at least 94% of hospitals now severely damaged or destroyed.

Since March 2, Israel has further tightened its siege, starving nearly 2.4 million Palestinians by blocking the entry of food, water, and medicine—deepening the famine in the already besieged enclave.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 53,000, wounding more than 122,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

