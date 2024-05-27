Outrage on Social Media: Israeli Figures Mock Rafah Massacre

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On Sunday night and Monday morning, Israeli social media was filled with jokes and memes mocking the massacre in Rafah.

An Israeli journalist with close ties to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made boastful remarks on Sunday, rejoicing the Israeli attack in Rafah, which resulted in the killing of dozens of Palestinian civilians.

At least 45 people, primarily women and children, were killed, and many others were injured in the strike on a camp for displaced Palestinians in the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Sunday.

Israeli journalist and politician Yinon Magal posted a video on his X account, showing Palestinian medical teams frantically trying to rescue civilians from tents engulfed in flames after the attack.

Yinon Magal is one of Israel's most prominent journalists. His show, nightly, attracts around 250,000 viewers. His celebration of what is happening in Rafah right now is grotesque. Clocking off the socials for a bit. To centre myself and regroup. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xyRowLcLBM — Alfie Goodrich 📷 (@AlfieJapanorama) May 27, 2024

Magal commented on the video, saying, “The main lighting ceremony this year (is) in Rafah,”, referring to the Jewish holiday of Lag BaOmer, which involves bonfires.

Although Magal later deleted his post, he retained it on his Telegram account, where he has over 73,000 followers.

Magal, who has also served as a member of the Knesset for the Jewish Home for most of 2015, is well-known for his staunch support of the ongoing Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip and his firm endorsement of Netanyahu’s policies.

Naveh Dromi is a publicist in Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper. In this tweet, she expresses joy over the death of dozens of civilians in an IDF attack in Rafah. She deleted the tweet but her enthusiastic audience is already celebrating the event. FYI@IntlCrimCourt @StateDept pic.twitter.com/RCWJUme0B2 — Yoav Glasner (@Yoglas74) May 27, 2024

Magal is only one of the many Isrealis who gloated over the killing of scores of Palestinian civilians in Rafah.

Another journalist, Naveh Dromi from i24, shared a video of the blaze with the caption ‘Happy Holiday. This post was also later removed.

Yoav Eliasi, a far-right rapper and activist known by his stage name ‘The Shadow,’ posted videos of the Rafah fire on Telegram, framing the tragic attack as a Lag BaOmer bonfire.

Heinous Crime in Rafah

At least 40 people were killed and many others injured on Sunday night when Israeli forces targeted a camp for displaced people and residential houses in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, according to medical sources and officials.

The attack occurred near the logistics base of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in Tal al-Sultan, as reported by the Gaza Government Media Office. The office stated that Israeli aircraft used missiles and 2,000-pound bombs to strike several tents in the area.

"Happy Lag BaOmer"

Leading Judeonazi influencer and shitty rapper HaTzel ("The Shadow". 313k subscribers on Telegram) is also ecstatic about human beings burning in Rafah. https://t.co/tB3uiqkxQy pic.twitter.com/YvAvYoP1zI — B.M. (@ireallyhateyou) May 26, 2024

Gaza’s civil defense force reported that it transported 50 individuals, both dead and injured, following the bombing.

The targeted area was home to at least 100,000 displaced people. The Palestine Red Crescent Society also confirmed that its ambulance crews were moving the victims to nearby medical centers.

Eyewitnesses described fires engulfing the area, which continued to burn.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,050 Palestinians have been killed, and 81,026 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

