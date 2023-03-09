Outrage over Palestinian Authority’s Attack on Funeral in Nablus (VIDEO)

Palestinian political movements condemned the attack carried out by Palestinian security forces on a funeral in Nablus on Wednesday, The New Arab reported.

Abdel Fatah Khrousheh, 49 years old, was killed by Israeli forces in Jenin on Tuesday, along with five other Palestinians. The Israeli army claims Khrousheh was the shooter who killed two Israeli settlers in Huwwara last week.

Palestinian security forces disrupted Khrousheh’s funeral in Nablus on Wednesday, throwing stun grenades and causing the coffin to fall to the ground during the procession.

In its statement, Hamas described the PA security forces’ disruption as “a cowardly action, a rejected terrorization policy and a transgression of national ethics.”

Hamas also called on the PA to “halt these violations and respect the sanctity of the martyr’s blood.”

Tear gas canisters and stun grenades from Palestinian security forces at the funeral procession of Hamas fighter Abdel Fattah Khroushe in Nablus. Body falls on the ground. pic.twitter.com/RYVmzEfx10 — Ibrahim Husseini | إبراهيم الحُسيني (@husseiniibrahim) March 8, 2023

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) condemned the PA, calling the act by its security forces “a shameful behavior deviating from Palestinian national and patriotic traditions”.

The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) also condemned the PA’s act, warning the PA from “continuing the path of the Aqaba agreements, aiming to push the Palestinian Authority to confront the resistance and the popular movement”.

On Wednesday, the PA’s governor of Nablus said in a statement that the PA’s security forces intervened after a group of Palestinians pulled Khrousheh’s body out of the ambulance that transported it, while the PA had prepared an official funeral for him.

Late on Wednesday, Palestinians marched in Jenin and Bethlehem’s Dheisheh refugee camp protesting the PA’s assault on Khrousheh’s funeral. Protesters also chanted slogans condemning the PA’s security coordination with Israel and cheering the resistance.

Khrousheh was a father of five from a refugee family that has lived in the Asker refugee camp in Nablus since its expulsion by Israel from the city of Lod in 1948.

(PC, The New Arab)