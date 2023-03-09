Israeli Protesters Target Netanyahu at Ben Gurion Airport

Israelis protesting judicial reforms converged on the country’s main airport on Thursday in a bid to disrupt a trip to Italy by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as a visit by the US defense secretary, Reuters news agency reported.

Convoys of cars flying Israeli flags packed the Tel Aviv-Jerusalem highway and streamed toward Ben Gurion Airport’s main terminal, despite a heavy police deployment.

Netanyahu’s spokespeople did not disclose the whereabouts of the prime minister, who left for a three-day visit to Rome in the afternoon.

Protest organizers called for escalated disruptions throughout the country in what they dubbed “A Day of Resistance” against reforms that they fear would subordinate Israel’s Supreme Court to the executive and foster corruption.

Netanyahu – who is on trial on graft charges he denies – argues that curbing the judiciary would restore the balance between the branches of government.

