Another Bloody Day for the Israeli Army in Gaza – Resistance Roundup – DAY 82

The Palestinian Resistance in Gaza released new videos showing its fighters targeting Israeli military vehicles, sniping at soldiers and engaging in street fighting in various axes of the besieged Gaza Strip.

Assurances by Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari that the war is going according to plans, top Israeli military analysts and ex-military and government officials continue to state the opposite.

Statements, documented by video evidence, by the Resistance also contradict Israel’s official claims.

Below are brief statements made by Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah and communicated via the Resistance News Network Channel.

Al-Qassam Brigades

“Al-Qassam Brigades target 4 military bulldozers and a Merkava tank north of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell east of Al-Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades destroy a Zionist troop carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell east of Al-Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombarded two gatherings of occupation vehicles and soldiers north of the city of Khan Yunis with heavy-caliber mortar shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist tank and troop carrier north of the city of Khan Yunis with Al-Yassin 105 shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades targeted seven Zionist vehicles with Al-Yassin 105 shells in the axis of Old Gaza Street in the Jabaliya Al-Balad area, leaving a number of Zionist soldiers dead or wounded. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombard enemy gatherings east of Bureij in the central Gaza Strip with heavy-caliber mortar shells. In this just-released video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen Targeting enemy soldiers and destroying their vehicles that infiltrated the axes of Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/KvZsuXqOVh ARABIC TEXT TRANSLATION: 01:30 – "Targeting… pic.twitter.com/4ieCnPIQZ5 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 27, 2023 “Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a special Zionist force fortified in a house on the Old Gaza Street in the Jabaliya al-Balad area for the first time with an RPO-A anti-fortification missile. This led to the death and injury of all the soldiers who were entrenched in the house. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a helicopter with a SAM-18 missile in the Al-Saftawi area, north of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters sniped a Zionist soldier east of the city of Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip. “After returning from the combat fronts in the Al-Saftawi area north of Gaza City… Al-Qassam fighters clashed last night with the invading enemy forces in the area for a continuous 6 hours using machine guns, Al-Yassin 105 shells, and “Shuath” anti-tank devices, as well as TBG anti-fortification shells. During this, the Zionist helicopter aviation intervened to rescue their forces. “Al-Qassam Brigades target two Zionist tanks with Al-Yassin 105 shells in the Abu Shabak axis, west of the Jabaliya Al-Balad area in the northern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a helicopter with a SAM-18 missile east of Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist D9 bulldozer with an Al-Yassin 105 shell, north of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades

“We are engaged in fierce clashes with enemy soldiers and vehicles, using machine guns, on the advancement axes of Gaza City. “We targeted a Zionist Merkava tank with an explosive device and it was completely destroyed east of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. “We shot down a Zionist Sky Racing drone – No. 523 – in the sky of Gaza City. “At exactly one o’clock in the afternoon, our fighters engaged in fierce clashes with a Zionist infantry force of 10 soldiers and a surveillance dog using appropriate weapons, killing and wounding them in Al-Katiba axis in Khan Yunis. “The operation in the axis of advance in Al-Katiba in Khan Yunis led to two martyrs from Saraya Al-Quds. “We targeted 3 Zionist military vehicles with two RPG shells and a tandem shell in the axes of Al-Tuffah and Sheikh Radwan in Gaza City.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, 27/12/2023, targeted a newly established command position of the Israeli enemy in the vicinity of the naval site with appropriate weapons. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, 27/12/2023, targeted a tent of a special force in the Israeli enemy’s army south of the Duhairah position with guided missiles. They achieved direct hits and caused casualties among its personnel, resulting in both deaths and injuries. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:15 PM on Wednesday, 27/12/2023, targeted the Hadab Al-Bustan site with appropriate weapons.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, 27/12/2023, targeted the site of Khirbet Ma’ar and its artillery positions, as well as the Israeli forces deployed around it, with Burkan missiles, achieving confirmed hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 1:15 PM on Wednesday, 27/12/2023, launched a joint attack with attack sweeping drones, rocket weapons, and artillery on the newly established gatherings of Israeli enemy soldiers and their vehicles behind behind their positions in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, causing confirmed injuries. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:30 PM on Wednesday, 27/12/2023, targeted the settlement of Kiryat Shmona (the occupied town of Al-Khalisa) with 30 Katyusha rockets.”

