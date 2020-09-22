Israel Causes Destruction of 100,000 Coronavirus Testing Swabs Destined to Palestinian Territories

The Israeli occupation authorities caused the destruction of 100,000 coronavirus testing swabs destined to the occupied Palestinian territories, Health Minister Mai Alkaila stated today.

Speaking to Voice of Palestine, Alkaila confirmed that the Israeli occupation authorities obstructed the entry of 100,000 COVID-19 testing swabs from Jordan to the occupied Palestinian territories a few days ago, causing their destruction.

She noted that the entry of the swabs was coordinated with the United Nations.

As a result, she added, there is now a shortage in testing swabs in Palestine as the swabs available to the ministry would be sufficient to carry out tests for only three days, after which Palestine would run out of the swab supply.

The ministry would therefore rationalize the use of available testing swabs through restricting tests to close contacts of confirmed or probable COVID-19 patients, she added.

She pointed out that Palestine is slated to receive additional swabs on Wednesday, and affirmed that 20,000 swabs were yesterday delivered from the World Health Organization to Gaza.

Five people have died of coronavirus in Palestine and 557 new cases were confirmed along with 1142 recoveries, according to the Health Minister.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)