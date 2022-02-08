PA Arrested 55 Palestinians on Political Grounds in January

February 8, 2022 Blog, News
Palestinian Authority Security Forces in the West Bank. (Photo: via MEMO)

The Palestinian Authority (PA) detained 55 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank in January on political grounds, Lawyers for Justice reported on Monday.

In a statement published by the Safa news agency, Lawyers for Justice stated that the PA detained 31 Palestinians from the cities of Nablus, Ramallah, and Jenin. The others were from the remaining areas of the occupied Palestinian territory.

The rights group stated that most of the detainees had previously been detained and released by the Israeli occupation.

It also found that there were five students from Al Najah University and two others were detained in relation to the local elections held in December 2021.

Lawyers for Justice reiterated that the PA continues to arrest Palestinians for their political affiliation or freedom of expression and opinion.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*