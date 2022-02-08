PA Arrested 55 Palestinians on Political Grounds in January

The Palestinian Authority (PA) detained 55 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank in January on political grounds, Lawyers for Justice reported on Monday.

In a statement published by the Safa news agency, Lawyers for Justice stated that the PA detained 31 Palestinians from the cities of Nablus, Ramallah, and Jenin. The others were from the remaining areas of the occupied Palestinian territory.

Article from @PalestineChron "The Palestinian Authority’s security forces have been arresting civil rights activists in Ramallah for the third consecutive day, Lawyers for Justice announced yesterday."https://t.co/LijCyBduBC pic.twitter.com/1e5XPAFQTS — Palestine Deep Dive (@PDeepdive) August 25, 2021

The rights group stated that most of the detainees had previously been detained and released by the Israeli occupation.

It also found that there were five students from Al Najah University and two others were detained in relation to the local elections held in December 2021.

More than a dozen Palestinians are stilldetained by the Palestinian Authority police. Since yesterday they have been deploying special forces and riot police to arrest protestors before protests, and ensure no documentation. Thx for investing in police instead of our freedom. — مريم البرغوثي (@MariamBarghouti) August 22, 2021

Lawyers for Justice reiterated that the PA continues to arrest Palestinians for their political affiliation or freedom of expression and opinion.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)