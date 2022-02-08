Palestinians Evicted from West Bank Homes for Israels’ ‘Military Exercise’

Israeli forces, on Tuesday, evicted seven Palestinian families from their homes in the West Bank area of Al-Aghwar, citing “military exercises”, Anadolu News Agency reported.

The Israeli army says it will use the area to conduct military training as of Tuesday morning.

Israeli occupation forces today conducted military drills for the third consecutive day in #Palestinian farmlands, destroying crops and causing panic among residents.#FreePalestine #Palestine #freedom pic.twitter.com/zghnFc6wKp — gaza post News (@gazaapost) February 3, 2021

“The (Israeli) army started military exercises in a number of areas in Al-Aghwar, with the participation of tanks and armored vehicles,” Moataz Bisharat, a local official responsible for monitoring Israeli settlement building in Tubas and Al-Aghwar, told Anadolu Agency.

Bisharat accused the Israeli army “of intentionally carrying out its training in the area in order to destroy Palestinian farmlands and force them to leave for building settlements”.

Israeli occupation forces today notified six #Palestinian families in Khirbet Ibzeiq village, northeast of #Tubas, to leave their homes as the #Israeli army prepares to carry out military drills in the area. pic.twitter.com/NaNqSEmU2B — Palestinian Return Centre (@prclondon) February 7, 2022

Some 65,000 Palestinians live in the Al-Aghwar area in 34 communities, while around 13,000 Jewish settlers live in settlements there.

International law regards both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied territories and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there illegal.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)