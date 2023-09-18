PA Forces Arrest Palestinian Man Wanted by Israel in Jenin – VIDEO

Palestinian Authority security agents arrested on Sunday evening a former Palestinian prisoner wanted by Israel near the Jenin refugee camp.

Palestinian Authority security agents arrested on Sunday evening a former Palestinian prisoner wanted by Israel at a shop near the entrance to the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Middle East Monitor reported.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that a PA security patrol arrested Ahmed Gadoun, 25, known as “The Rocket”, near Al-Amal Hospital. He was taken to an unknown destination.

Israeli media have reported “understandings” between the PA and the occupation forces to arrest resistance fighters in areas of the West Bank.

In response to the PA’s arrest of people wanted by the Israeli occupation authorities, Resistance fighters fired bullets at the presidential headquarters in Jenin.

Gadoun was wounded by shrapnel during his arrest in September 2020, when Israeli special forces stormed the Jenin camp and blew up the gate and walls of his house.

He and his brother were sleeping meters away from the explosion and were injured as a result. They were arrested formally while on ambulance stretchers.

HGadoun was sentenced by the Israelis to 22 months in prison and suffered from medical negligence. His mother died during his detention.

(MEMO, PC)