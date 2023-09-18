Palestinian Charity Worker Begins Four-Year Sentence in Israeli Prison – VIDEO

September 18, 2023
Palestinian charity worker Aya Khatib with her two children. (Photo: via WAFA)

Palestinian charity worker Aya Khatib began her four-year prison sentence in an Israeli prison on Monday, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PSS) said in a statement.

Khatib, 34, is a mother of two from the town Arara, in the Naqab region. 

Khatib was first arrested in February 2020 and she has been on trial since then.

She has already served a year and four months in the Israeli prison of Damon, then she was sent to house arrest.

Last August, the Haifa Court ruled to have her spend four years in prison for  “providing information with the aim of harming state security” and raising money for the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas.

Khatib, who has always vehemently denied the accusations, stressed that the funds were raised to help children in the besieged Gaza Strip.   

(The Palestine Chronicle)

