Israel Bombs Syria following Rockets Fire

Israel launched artillery strikes on Syria Sunday morning after several rockets were fired from there and landed in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, The New Arab reported.

The Beirut-based Al Mayadeen TV said early on Sunday that the Palestinian Quds Brigade Group claimed responsibility for the rocket fire.

“In response to the rockets fired from Syria at Israel earlier today, IDF Artillery is currently striking in Syrian territory,” the Israeli military tweeted.

Palestine is hurting following the brutal and appaling Israeli army attack at worshippers in Al Aqsa Mosque. This is what we expect from you.#palestine #freepalestine🇵🇸❤️ #palestinelivesmatter #israel #solidarity #Aqsa_under_attack pic.twitter.com/UrFbsuzjzq — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) April 5, 2023

A drone was also “currently striking the launchers in Syria from which rockets were launched into Israeli territory”.

Syrian state news agency SANA said the Israeli strikes took place around 5:00 am (0200 GMT).

Citing an unnamed military source, SANA said Syria’s military had “intercepted the rockets… and brought down some of them”.

Jordan’s army announced that a rocket exploded Saturday evening and its debris fell into Jordanian territory near the border with Syria without causing casualties or damage.

It added that the debris “did not cause any casualties or damage”, noting that a team from the Royal Engineering Corps was inspecting the site of the incident.

(The New Arab, PC)