PA Forces Rescue Jewish Settlers Who Entered Nablus

October 5, 2022
Palestinians surround the car of Jewish settlers in the Old City of Nablus. (Photo: via Twitter)

The Palestinian Authority’s security forces on Tuesday handed over to Israeli forces a group of Jewish settlers after they entered Nablus’ Old City in the northern West Bank and were found and stopped by Palestinian locals, Israeli media reported.

Videos circulated on social media showing dozens of young Palestinian men surrounding a vehicle in which the Jewish settlers were believed to be riding. Following the videos’ circulation, the Palestinian Authority vowed to hand over the settlers safely to Israeli occupation forces.

Illegal Jewish settlers have recently mounted incursions into Nablus and attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank city under the protection of illegal Israeli occupation forces.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)

