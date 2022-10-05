PA Forces Rescue Jewish Settlers Who Entered Nablus

The Palestinian Authority’s security forces on Tuesday handed over to Israeli forces a group of Jewish settlers after they entered Nablus’ Old City in the northern West Bank and were found and stopped by Palestinian locals, Israeli media reported.

This is what some Israeli settlers are doing on the eve of Yom Kippur at the northern entrance to Ramallah… https://t.co/Zqk8BNfZwP — Dr. Yara Hawari د. يارا هواري (@yarahawari) October 4, 2022

Videos circulated on social media showing dozens of young Palestinian men surrounding a vehicle in which the Jewish settlers were believed to be riding. Following the videos’ circulation, the Palestinian Authority vowed to hand over the settlers safely to Israeli occupation forces.

Illegal Jewish settlers have recently mounted incursions into Nablus and attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank city under the protection of illegal Israeli occupation forces.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)