A number of Palestinian children were injured on Wednesday as they ran away and others suffered from suffocation after Israeli occupation forces targeted a school in Hebron (Al-Khalil) with tear gas bombs, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Qusai Jaabari, principal of the Hebron Elementary School, said that Israeli soldiers fired several rounds of tear gas canisters toward the elementary school students, and in the vicinity of the Ibrahimi Mosque as the students were leaving the school and heading home.

Media coverage| Elementary school kids panic and scream after being hurt in an Israeli army attack on their school in Hebron, south of the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/Q6TKCLci0m — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 5, 2022

Some students were injured as they were running away: some of them fell to the ground and got injured, while others suffocated as a result of inhaling the tear gas.

Last week, Israeli forces raided a school in Hebron and assaulted students and teachers, injuring a number of them, and 7-year-old Rayyan Suleiman, from Bethlehem, died after his heart stopped from fear as he was being chased by Israeli forces.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)