PA Foreign Ministry: 25 Palestinian Refugees aboard Sunken Migrant Boat off Syrian Coast

At least 25 Palestinians were aboard the vessel that tragically sunk off the Syrian coast, having departed from Minyeh in Lebanon carrying around 150 passengers, The New Arab reported.

At least 94 people are now known to have died after the ship sunk while heading to Italy via the eastern Mediterranean.

Of the 25 Palestinians confirmed aboard the vessel, 6 lost their lives, three have been successfully rescued while 16 are still among the missing, said the Palestinian foreign ministry.

The death toll from a migrant boat that sank off the Syrian coast after sailing from Lebanon earlier this week has risen to 94, after more bodies were recovered from Syria's Baniyas coast on the Mediterranean, Syrian state TV reported on Saturday. https://t.co/JGBHK9DuJ9 — CBC News (@CBCNews) September 25, 2022

“The ministry is following up every single drowned or missing person, and our embassy in Lebanon is doing everything we can to help and stand by the families of the martyrs,” said Political Adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ahmad Al-Dik in a statement.

Al-Dik’s statement stressed that the current figures are preliminary and may require considerable further investigation.

The Palestinian embassy in Lebanon had already joined an operations room for coordinating efforts to reunite the living and the dead with their families, alongside Lebanese ministries and NGOs.

All 25 Palestinians were residents of refugee camps inside Lebanon.

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)