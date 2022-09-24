PA President Abbas: Israel Decided Not to Be Our Partner in Peace Process (VIDEOS)

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas told world leaders gathering at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly on Friday that Israel has decided not to be a partner for Palestinians in the peace process.

“Israel has decided not to be our partner in the peace process,” Abbas announced, stating:

“Israel is the side that destroyed the Oslo Accords it signed with the Palestine Liberation Organization.”

Abbas also expressed: “It is the one that, with its current policy, has premeditated and determined to destroy the two-state solution, which proves with conclusive evidence that it does not believe in peace, but in the policy of imposing a fait accompli by brutal force and aggression.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas lashes out at Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories in address at UNGA pic.twitter.com/6nOVRYOGTn — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) September 24, 2022

Abbas added: “Israel is carrying out a frantic campaign to confiscate our lands and spread its colonial settlements and plunder our resources as if this land was empty and had no owners, just as it did in 1948.”

“It is also unleashing the hand of the army and terrorist settlers who are killing our Palestinian people in broad daylight, stealing their land and water, burning and demolishing their homes, and forcing them to pay the price for the demolition or forcing them to demolish it with their own hands and uproot their trees.”

Regarding the impunity of the Israeli occupation, Abbas denounced: “Israel kills our people without accountability, as it did with Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed by an Israeli sniper. Shireen has dual Palestinian-American citizenship. I challenge the US to prosecute those who killed her.”

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)