Ukrainian President Zelensky ‘Shocked’ at Israel’s Lack of Support

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky told French TV on Friday that he is “shocked” that Israel has not sent weapons to help his country’s military fight off Russian forces, RT reported.

“I am shocked,” Zelensky told a group of reporters from numerous French media outlets.

“I don’t understand. Israel has provided us with nothing, nothing, zero. I understand that they have to defend their land but I have received information that Israel is exporting its armaments to other countries.”

Zelensky was likely referring to Israel’s sale of its ‘Iron Dome’ missile defense system to Cyprus, which was reported last month but not confirmed by the Israeli government. Last year, Israel’s defense exports totaled a record $11.3 billion, with 41% of its customers located in Europe.

While Israel condemned Russia’s military operation in Ukraine and abided by US sanctions on Moscow, it has not imposed sanctions of its own on Russia and has refrained from donating weapons to Kyiv.

This has not pleased Zelensky, who declared in April that he wished Ukraine to become a “big Israel,” in which citizens are armed and ready for military service at all times.

