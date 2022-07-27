PA President Abbas Receives Russian Envoy in Ramallah

July 27, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
PA President Mahmoud Abbas (R) receives Russian envoy Vladimir Safronkov in Ramallah. (Photo: via ABBAS FB Page)

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas received Russian Special Envoy for the Middle East Vladimir Safronkov on Wednesday, at the presidential headquarters in Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

During their meeting, President Abbas reportedly briefed Safronkov on the latest developments in the Palestinian arena and reviewed bilateral relations.

Safronkov reaffirmed his country’s longstanding position in support of the Palestinian people and their just cause.

Tensions are high between Moscow and Tel Aviv as the Russian Ministry of Justice has reportedly requested the dissolution of the Russian branch of the Jewish Agency, an organization that promotes immigration to Israel on a mass scale since its inception in 1929.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

