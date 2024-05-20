‘Without Any Interruption’ – Iran to Manage Post-Raisi Governance

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

According to the Iranian Constitution, the first vice president takes over temporarily for a period of 50 days.

The spokesman for the Guardian Council in Iran, Hadi Tahan Nazif, said that Mohammad Mokhber, the first vice president of Iran, will assume the duties of the late President Ibrahim Raisi.

Khamenei had said in a post on X before the tragic news was confirmed that “the nation doesn’t need to be worried or anxious as the administration of the country will not be disrupted at all.”

Late President Ebrahim Raisi speaks about Palestinian children. "Peace be upon the oppressed, martyred children of Gaza. Peace be upon the children who have taken refuge in the Quran and recite its verses under the destruction and rubble of Gaza. Peace be upon the children… pic.twitter.com/sKDB9sNsuZ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 20, 2024

Press TV reported that Mohammad Mokhber, who has served as President Raisi’s first deputy since 2021, has now taken over as acting president for the designated 50-day period, in accordance with constitutional requirements.

Iran’s three branches of government held an extraordinary meeting on Monday, with First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber representing the executive branch following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, Iranian state TV said, according to Reuters news agency.

“We will follow the path of President Raisi in fulfilling assigned duties without any interruption,” Mokhber was quoted as saying.

Who is Mohammad Mokhber

Born in Dezful, in the southern province of Khuzestan, in 1955, Mokhber holds a PhD in international law and has ascended through various important social and political positions.

First images showing the transfer of the Iranian officials' bodies by Red Crescent rescuers and army rangers to the downstream areas. 📹 via @PressTV pic.twitter.com/zQcoRDMxNM — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 20, 2024

Mokhber, an experienced executive manager, was appointed by Raisi as his first vice president after the historic presidential elections in 2021. Raisi won the election by a landslide, surpassing all key competitors.

Mokhber is expected to be a candidate in the upcoming elections scheduled to be held after the 50-day interim period.

What Happened

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian have tragically died in a helicopter crash in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan, Iranian media reported.

The helicopter, carrying President Raisi and his delegation, crashed on Sunday in the Dizmar forest, located between the cities of Varzaqan and Jolfa, in the East Azarbaijan Province.

The crash claimed the lives of Reisi, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, East Azarbaijan Governor Malek Rahmati, the Friday Prayers leader of Tabriz, Seyyed Mohammad Ali Al-e Hashem, and a member of the president’s bodyguard team, Mehdi Mousavi.

The helicopter’s pilot, co-pilot, and crew were also on board.

After locating the helicopter on Monday morning, Iran’s Red Crescent Society (IRCS) issued a preliminary statement noting that there was “no sign of life” found near the wreckage locations, according to the Lebanese news network Al-Mayadeen.

This announcement comes over 16 hours after the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps reported they had lost contact with the helicopter carrying the officials.

(The Palestine Chronicle)