Birzeit University Students Accuse Palestinian Authority of Political Detentions

Eight Palestinian students continue to be detained by the Palestinian Authority after one was released on Monday, a source close to the students’ council at Birzeit University near Ramallah, told The New Arab.

The students’ council accuses the PA of arresting the students for political reasons.

On Sunday, the students’ council released a statement announcing that the PA security forces had arrested three students who are active in the student movement.

“We, in the students’ council, refuse the injustice and arrogance that deprives students of their right to a safe university life,” read the statement.

On Sunday, dozens of Palestinians, including many students, demonstrated in Ramallah against what they called ‘political detentions’ by the PA, demanding the immediate release of the prisoners.

Meanwhile, a group of students continue to hold a sit-in inside Birzeit’s campus, in protest of the PA’s detentions and demanding the immediate release of those arrested.

The PA’s security forces haven’t made any public comments on the Birzeit University students’ detentions.

