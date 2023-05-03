PA Security Forces Attack Khader Adnan Commemoration March in Jenin (VIDEO)

Palestinian Authority security forces on Tuesday attacked mourners marking the death of Palestinian hunger striker Khader Adnan in Jenin, The New Arab reported.

Local sources told The New Arab’s English-language sister site Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that PA security forces used batons, stun grenades, and tear gas to quell the march, which came hours after Adnan died at an Israeli detention facility.

Demonstrators and Palestinian Authority security forces clashed in Jenin on Tuesday. The marchers were in the streets over the death of political prisoner Khader Adnan in Israeli custody. pic.twitter.com/eVWdIULYRs — MintPress News (@MintPressNews) May 3, 2023

The march started at the Jenin refugee camp moving toward the town center after prayers were held for Adnan, a leading figure in Islamic Jihad, the sources told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed. Members of local armed resistance groups took part in the commemoration.

Armed men fired at the PA security services’ headquarters after the protest was attacked. PA security forces fired back and armed clashes ensued, the sources said.

The Jenin Brigade – affiliated with the Al-Quds Brigade, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad movement – condemned the PA security forces for attacking marchers.

“For whose benefit is the march of Khader Adnan attacked?” the brigade asked in a statement.

“If you do not want to resist the occupier [Israel], and if your armored vehicles, rifles, and sniper courses are not for the occupation, then leave us with the occupier and do not help them against us,” they said.

Khader Adnan, 45, died on Tuesday on day 87 of a hunger strike in an Israeli prison.

(The New Arab, PC)