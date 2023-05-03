Palestinian Man Succumbs to Wounds Sustained during Israeli Aggression on Gaza

May 3, 2023 Blog, News
Hashel Mubarak, 58, succumbed to the wounds he sustained during the Israeli aggression on Gaza. (Photo: via WAFA)

A Palestinian man succumbed on Wednesday morning to the wounds he sustained during an Israeli warplane bombing in Gaza, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Palestinian medical sources said that Hashel Mubarak, 58, died after he was severely injured from shrapnel during an Israeli bombing of a site northwest of Gaza City.

Israel Kills Khader Adnan, Gaza Under Attack (LIVE BLOG)

Five other Palestinians also suffered shrapnel wounds from Israeli missiles to the east of Beit Hanoun town in the northern besieged Gaza Strip.

Israeli fighter jets embarked on a series of airstrikes Tuesday night across the Gaza Strip, causing massive damage to multiple targets.

(PC, WAFA)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*