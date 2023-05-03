Palestinian Man Succumbs to Wounds Sustained during Israeli Aggression on Gaza

A Palestinian man succumbed on Wednesday morning to the wounds he sustained during an Israeli warplane bombing in Gaza, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Palestinian medical sources said that Hashel Mubarak, 58, died after he was severely injured from shrapnel during an Israeli bombing of a site northwest of Gaza City.

Five other Palestinians also suffered shrapnel wounds from Israeli missiles to the east of Beit Hanoun town in the northern besieged Gaza Strip.

Israeli fighter jets embarked on a series of airstrikes Tuesday night across the Gaza Strip, causing massive damage to multiple targets.

