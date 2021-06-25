Palestinian Authority security forces yesterday dispersed a rally organized by activists in the central West Bank city of Ramallah, condemning the assassination of activist and political opponent, Nizar Banat, Anadolu reported.

Eyewitnesses told the agency that the security forces dispersed the rally, which started in Al-Manara Square in central Ramallah and headed towards PA President Mahmoud Abbas’ headquarters, to protest against the targeting of Banat.

The eyewitnesses said security forces fired tear gas canisters and beat dozens of activists with wood and iron batons, causing many of them to suffer breathing difficulties or bruising.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da The Palestine Chronicle (@palestinechron)



The participants raised pictures of Banat and chanted slogans accusing the Palestinian security services of assassinating him.

A similar stand was organized in Ibn Rushd square, in Hebron in the southern occupied West Bank, during which the participants raised Banat’s pictures.

Civil society demonstration in Ramallah protesting the murder of #NizarBanat by the Palestinian security pic.twitter.com/LODv6QffsQ — Hanan Ashrawi (@DrHananAshrawi) June 24, 2021

Banat, an outspoken critic of the Palestinian Authority and a former candidate in parliamentary elections called off earlier this year, died after Palestinian security forces arrested him and beat him with batons yesterday.

Family spokesman, Ammar Banat, accused the Palestinian security forces of assassinating him.

The Palestinian Authority security forces in #Ramallah violently attacked protesters as they were heading to the headquarter of President Mahmoud Abbas (Mukataa) in a protest of killing the activist, Nizar Banat, this evening, several injuries were reported. #Nizar_Banat pic.twitter.com/l1vk5ToOl7 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 24, 2021

Ammar said the Preventive Security and General Intelligence forces stormed Banat’s home at 3 am local time and beat him with iron and wooden batons.

Banat sparked controversy after he demanded the European Union stop financial support for the PA, following the decision to cancel the elections and over their heinous record of human rights violations.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)