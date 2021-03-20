Palestinian Health Ministry to Start Mass Vaccination

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced today that mass vaccination of the population in the West Bank and Gaza Strip against coronavirus will start Sunday morning.

The first batch of COVAX-supplied corona vaccines (Pfizer and AstraZeneca) arrived in Palestine on Thursday and more vaccines are expected in the next few days, according to the health ministry.

Thanks to #EU and #UK support to #COVAX, 61,440 doses of COVID-19 #vaccine have arrived. The Palestine Ministry of Health’s National Vaccine Deployment Plan will be launched this Sunday, 21 March.

Vaccination will start with medical staff at public and private hospitals, for people over 75 years of age, as well as kidney and cancer patients, and will be conducted at health ministry departments in Palestinian cities and towns.

Palestinians have been anxiously waiting for the arrival of the vaccines in light of a surge in the number of cases and deaths in recent weeks as a result of the detection of the British and South African corona variants.

More than 100,000 people have signed up for vaccination within 24 hours of the announcement of the arrival of the vaccines.

Human rights organizations and the international community have censured Israel for not providing vaccines early enough to the five million Palestinians living under its occupation since it is responsible for them under international law. Israel started vaccinating its population in December and has already vaccinated almost two-thirds of its citizens.

