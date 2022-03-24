Pakistan PM Says Muslim Countries Have Failed Palestinians, Kashmiris (VIDEO)

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Muslim-majority countries have failed both the Palestinians and the people of Kashmir as part of his keynote address to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday, the Middle East Monitor reported.

The remarks were made during the inaugural session of the two-day 48th Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) held at the Parliament House in Islamabad, with this year’s theme entitled ‘Partnering for unity, justice and development”.

“We have failed the people of Palestine and Kashmir. We are 1.5 billion people yet our voice to stop blatant injustice is insignificant” Pakistan PM @ImranKhanPTI deplored at #OIC48CFM urging OIC to have a “united front” of Muslim states and assert its importance and authority pic.twitter.com/78efu43Ssv — Sana Jamal (@Sana_Jamal) March 22, 2022

“We have failed both Palestinians and Kashmiris. I am sad that we have not been able to make an impact, despite being the massive voice of 1.5 billion people,” Khan told over 600 delegates, which included Saudi Arabia’s Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, and China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, who attended as a special guest.

Khan also said that the West did “not take the OIC seriously” because “we are a divided house and those powers know it”.

International law was on the side of Palestinians and Kashmiris, insisted Khan, but the international community never ensured their rights were given, he added, while warning of the continued “daylight robbery in Palestine” unless the OIC took a united stance on the issue.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)