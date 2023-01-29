Palestinian Youth Succumbs to Wounds Sustained by Israeli Gunfire in Jenin

Omar Tareq Saadi, 24, succumbed to wounds sustained by Israeli army gunfire in Jenin. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian young man died on Sunday from injuries sustained last Thursday in an Israeli military attack on the Jenin refugee camp, the official news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that Omar Tareq Saadi, 24, was critically injured by Israeli bullets during the military raid on Thursday, and was announced dead of his wounds on Sunday.

Saadi’s death brings up the death toll of the Israeli attack on Jenin last Thursday to 10.

At least 20 Palestinians were injured in the attack, three of whom are still in critical condition.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

