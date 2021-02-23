Palestine, Arab Diplomats Meet International Quartet Members to Revive Peace Process

The Palestine delegation and the Council of Arab Ambassadors to the United Nations are continuing in their meetings and contacts with the members of the International Quartet, the Security Council, and countries of influence.

Riyad Mansour, Palestine’s Permanent Representative to the international organization, said that the meetings are aimed at re-activating the Quartet and at opening horizons for a feasible political process based on the initiative of President Mahmoud Abbas to hold an international peace conference.

In an interview with the official Voice of Palestine radio, Mansour said that an important meeting of the Council of Arab Ambassadors, on the initiative of the Palestine delegation, was held with the Russian ambassador to the UN.

Mansour added that a meeting with the European Union delegate is going to be held today, and another meeting with the Secretary-General of the United Nations on Friday in the efforts to revive the Middle East peace process.

He said that a meeting will also take place with the US representative to the United Nations when she is confirmed, which will conclude the consultations with the members of the Quartet.

The Palestine Representative to the UN pointed out that the Security Council is going to hold a session on Friday to discuss the situation in Palestine.