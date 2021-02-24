Sa’ar’s New Hope Party Rejects Two-State Solution

The leader of Israel’s New Hope party, Gideon Sa’ar, yesterday said that he opposed the US-brokered two-state solution.

The Likud party recently said that Sa’ar and the New Right party, led by former minister Naftali Bennett, would form a government if it was “chaired by the Yesh Atid party leader, Yair Lapid.”

“The Palestinians have rejected all the proposed joint government models,” Sa’ar pointed out, stressing that the latter was stemming from their “desire to annihilate Israel, rather than ending the conflict.”

On December 17, a new political party was officially announced in Israel by Sa’ar who split from the ruling Likud party headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel is due to hold its fourth election in two years as its coalition government collapsed after it could not agree on a budget.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)