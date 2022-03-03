Bombshells in Ukraine – A Poem

Outside
tv stations and nations come in solidarity
Refugees welcome
The signs read
The literate students and the workers
Africans and Asians and others of the darker shade of human
get shoved and told to go their place
at the back of the line
or simply
GO “HOME”
ALL refugees welcome?
Maybe
but Africans and Asians have read between the lines
some refugees are more deserving than others
- Hassen Lorgat has worked in trade union movement, civic associations, and anti apartheid sports movement led by the South African Council on Sports (SACOS) as well as NGOs for the past while. He is active with the SA BDS Coalition. He is currently the manager of Policy and Advocacy for the Bench Marks Foundation. He contributed this poem to The Palestine Chronicle.
