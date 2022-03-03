Bombshells in Ukraine – A Poem

By Hassen Lorgat

Tragic that bombs now reign supreme

evacuate, leave for safety

but not all can get on the busses

Outside

tv stations and nations come in solidarity

Refugees welcome

The signs read

The literate students and the workers

Africans and Asians and others of the darker shade of human

get shoved and told to go their place

at the back of the line

or simply

GO “HOME”

ALL refugees welcome?

Maybe

but Africans and Asians have read between the lines

some refugees are more deserving than others