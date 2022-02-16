Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Herders near Bethlehem

Jewish settlers regularly harass Palestinian farmers and herders in the West Bank. (Photo: Btselem, via Wikimedia Commons)

Jewish settlers on Wednesday attacked Palestinian herders in the Bethlehem-area village of Kisan, in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ahmad Ghazal, an activist with the Wall and Settlements Resistance Committee, told WAFA that settlers from the illegal settlement of Ma’ale Amos – built on expropriated Kisan land – pursued Palestinian herders and let their dogs loose to attack them and their sheep.

Ghazal said that the settlers’ attacks against herders in the area have become a daily event and today’s assault coincided with Israeli soldiers attacking students attending the Kisan school.

Over 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem in violation of international law.

