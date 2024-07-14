Disguised as Aid Workers – Resistance Roundup – Day 282

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Israeli military force attempted to infiltrate an area east of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement on Sunday.

Once again, the Israeli army resorted to the use of aid trucks as a way to carry out special operations in crowded Palestinian areas, according to the statement.

As soon as the force entered one of the houses, Al-Qassam fighters “engaged directly with them at point-blank range”.

The clash resulted in the killing and the wounding of all members of the Israeli force, the statement concluded.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam fighters were able to detect a special Zionist force that infiltrated disguised inside an aid truck. “Upon its arrival at the project intersection east of Rafah and its entry into one of the houses, our fighters engaged directly with them at point-blank range using light weapons and anti-personnel shells, resulting in all members of the force being either killed or injured. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombard the enemy forces invading the vicinity of the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood and its command headquarters on the Netzarim axis, south of Gaza City, with short-range rockets.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Hamas)

“We bombarded positions of Zionist enemy soldiers in the areas of Al-Abd Jabr, Al-Tu’ma, and Al-Asi Tower southwest of Yibna camp in Rafah city with standard 60mm mortar shells. “We targeted the Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles stationed at the Rafah crossing gate and its surroundings with a number of mortar shells. “We bombed with Ababil explosive projectiles and heavy-caliber mortar shells the enemy’s command headquarters in the Abu Oreiban Site in the Netzarim axis.” https://www.palestinechronicle.com/soldiers-of-facebook-israel-turns-to-social-media-to-feed-gaza-war-machine/

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:45 AM on Sunday, 14-7-2024, targeted a deployment of enemy Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Hadab Yarin site with rocket weapons. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:45 AM on Sunday, 14-7-2024, launched an aerial attack with a squadron of assault drones on the newly established headquarters of the 91st Division in Ayelet, targeting the positions of its officers and soldiers, achieving confirmed casualties. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:10 PM on Sunday, 14-7-2024, targeted a deployment of enemy Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with a Burkan missile. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 19:05 on Sunday, 14-7-2024, targeted the Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)