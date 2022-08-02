Palestine Supports China’s Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity

August 2, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (L) with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: via MEMO)

Palestine affirmed on Tuesday its position supporting the sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity of the People’s Republic of China, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Presidency affirmed in a statement Palestine’s longstanding position supporting the friendly People’s Republic of China and its sovereignty, territorial integrity and fully respecting the One China Policy principle.

It called for halting any actions that run contrary to the One China Policy principle while affirming China’s right to defend its sovereign, security and development interests.

It acknowledged China’s longstanding position in support of the Palestinian people’s just struggle to recover their inalienable national rights in all international forums as well as its development and economic support to the Palestinian people.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*