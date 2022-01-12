Palestine Urges Red Cross to Pressure Israel to Release Critically Ill Palestinian Prisoner

Palestinian Minister of Health Mai Alkaila urged the Red Cross on Tuesday to pressure Israel to release the critically ill Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

In a meeting with the Head of the Red Cross delegation in Palestine, Elise Dubov, Alkaila said that the treatment of the ill prisoners is a blatant violation of all international treaties and conventions. She also accused Israel of premeditated medical negligence of the Palestinian prisoners.

The family of Palestinian cancer-stricken prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid said last week that he suffers from acute pneumonia as a result of a bacterial infection.

The family appealed to all parties of concern to take urgent and effective action to save the life of their son. They also called on the Palestinian people to continue their popular support to press the Israeli occupation to release him, as he is facing an imminent risk of death.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)