WATCH: Israeli Forces Demolish House, Structures in Masafer Yatta Community

January 12, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli forces demolish Palestinian structures in Masafer Yatta. (Photo: via B'tselem)

Israeli forces demolished on Wednesday a Palestinian-owned house, two water wells, and two sheds in the village of Al-Fakhit, in the Masafer Yatta area, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Coordinator of the Protection and Steadfastness Committees in Masafer Yatta, Fouad al-Amour, said Israeli forces demolished a 100-square-meters house and several sheds, which were used as barns for the livestock.

According to Israeli human rights group B’tselem, the house belonged to a family of 18, including 11 children.

“Masafer Yatta is a microcosm of the tragic and larger story of all Palestinians,” Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle Ramzy Baroud wrote in a recent article.

“Unfortunately for Masafer Yatta, and those living in ‘Area C’, however, the degree of control is so suffocating that every aspect of Palestinian life – freedom of movement, education, access to clean water, and so on – is controlled by a complex system of Israeli military ordinances that have no regard whatsoever for the well-being of the beleaguered communities,” Baroud added.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

