WATCH: Palestinian Resistance Fighters Open Fire at Israeli Forces in Jenin

Palestinian resistance fighters opened fire at Israeli forces on Saturday morning, according to Quds News Agency.

Local sources confirmed that Israeli special forces broke into the city and arrested Ahmad Mahmoud Ja’far, after breaking into his house.

Resistance fighters clash with Israeli undercover unit in Jenin https://t.co/VmMed4VqKK — Joe Catron (@jncatron) June 26, 2021

Resistance fighters rushed to the area and exchanged fire with the undercover soldiers, who called for military reinforcements.

#عاجل : مراسل غزة الآن : اشتباكات مسلحة عنيفة تدور بين المقاومة الفلسطينية وجنود الاحتلال في جنين الآن 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/DJMs8YAM76 — غزة الآن – Gaza Now #عاجل 🚨 (@GazaNownews) June 26, 2021

In recent weeks, resistance fighters in the West Bank confronted Israeli forces in several incidents using hand-made explosive devices and guns.

(QNN, PC, Social Media)