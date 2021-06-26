WATCH: Palestinian Resistance Fighters Open Fire at Israeli Forces in Jenin

June 26, 2021 Blog, News, Videos
Palestinian resistance fighters confronted Israeli forces in Jenin. (File Photo: via PalInfo)

Palestinian resistance fighters opened fire at Israeli forces on Saturday morning, according to Quds News Agency.

Local sources confirmed that Israeli special forces broke into the city and arrested Ahmad Mahmoud Ja’far, after breaking into his house.

Resistance fighters rushed to the area and exchanged fire with the undercover soldiers, who called for military reinforcements.

In recent weeks, resistance fighters in the West Bank confronted Israeli forces in several incidents using hand-made explosive devices and guns.

(QNN, PC, Social Media)

