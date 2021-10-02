Palestinian Administrative Detainee Enters 80th Day of Hunger Strike

Palestinian administrative detainee Kayed Fasfous, 32, from the southern West Bank town of Dura, has been on hunger strike for 80 days demanding his freedom, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Fasfous, from the southern West Bank town of Dura, is married and a father to one child, WAFA noted. He was detained in July 2020 and placed in administrative detention. He was previously detained several times for this resistance to the Israeli occupation.

Kayed Fasfous, 32, from the southern West Bank town of Dura, and held by Israel in administrative detention without charge or trial, has been on hunger strike for 80 days demanding his freedom#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/hY6S7HEhos — V PALESTINE 🇵🇸 (@V_Palestine20) October 2, 2021

Fasfous is one of seven Palestinian administrative detainees who are on hunger strike, demanding an end to their prolonged incarceration without charge or trial and based on so-called secret evidence, WAFA added.

Mikdad Qawasme, 24, from the city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), has also been on hunger strike for 73 days to gain his freedom, along with Alaa Araj, on hunger strike for 55 days, Hisham Abu Hawwash, 47 days, Raqyq Bisharat, 42 days, Shadi Abu Aker, 39 days, and Hasan Shoukeh, 13 days.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)