Jewish Settlers Call for Animal Sacrifice inside Al-Aqsa Compound during Jewish Passover

Jewish settlers renewed on Thursday their calls to conduct their ritual animal slaughter inside Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound during the Jewish Passover holiday, known as Pesach, which is set to start on April 5, the official news agency WAFA reported.

In a letter addressed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, 15 rabbis said that it was in the “national interest” of Israel to be allowed to carry out the animal sacrifice.

According to WAFA, the so-called Temple Mount groups, who seek to destroy Al-Aqsa Mosque and replace it with a Jewish temple, offered a financial reward for anyone who manages to slaughter an animal, or even for those who get arrested for attempting to conduct the ritual sacrifice.

These provocative calls were made as the Israeli occupation’s army announced that a full closure will be imposed on the West Bank and the Gaza Strip crossings for the Jewish holidays.

(PC, WAFA)