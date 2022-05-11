‘This is an Israeli War on the Truth’: Palestine Chronicle Statement on the Assassination of Shireen Abu Akleh

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The murder of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli occupation forces is another Israeli crime where journalists are shot in broad daylight. Shireen, 51, is a Palestinian from Jerusalem and is a long-time correspondent for Al Jazeera news network.

Shireen was known for her courageous and accurate reporting. She was as principled as she was professional.

Al-Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh, 51, from Jerusalem, was killed on Wednesday morning during an Israeli raid in the northern West Bank city of Jenin.

“Shireen was a colleague, known for her leadership and moral authority,” Ramzy Baroud, editor in chief of The Palestine Chronicle, said. “During the Second Palestinian Intifada (2000-2005), Shireen served as the voice of all Palestinians as her reports on Israeli crimes in the West Bank and East Jerusalem were watched by millions of viewers around the world.”

“The loss of Shireen Abu Akleh is a great loss for all Palestinians but also for principled and truthful media,” Romana Rubeo, managing editor of The Palestine Chronicle, said, adding that “Shireen was a breath of fresh air in a sea of media bias, disinformation and misinformation, especially those emanating from Western corporate media”.

The Palestine Chronicle is deeply saddened by the loss of our dear colleague. It strongly condemns the Israeli assassination of Shireen and the wounding of another courageous Palestinian journalist, Ali Samoudi, who was shot in the back.

While The Palestine Chronicle adds its voice to those demanding an immediate investigation and accountability, it wishes to remind everyone that Israel’s war on Palestinian media began many years ago. Shireen is not, nor sadly will be, the last Palestinian journalist to be killed, injured, beaten or arrested by the Israeli occupation army.

“This is an Israeli war on the truth, and anyone who dares speak the truth,” Baroud said, adding, “but even the assassination of our dear colleague Shireen will not dissuade us from continuing to tell the truth.”

