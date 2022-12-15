Palestine Welcomes UN Resolution Confirming Sovereignty over Its Resources

United Nations General Assembly hall in New York City. (Photo: Patrick Gruban, via Wikimedia Commons)

The Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) welcomed on Thursday the adoption of a resolution by the UN General Assembly regarding the rights of Palestinians over their natural resources.

In a statement, the Secretary of the Executive Committee of the PLO, Hussein Al-Sheikh, said: “We welcome the UN resolution in the General Assembly on the rights of the Palestinians to the natural resources in their homeland.”

“This UN resolution is an addition to hundreds of resolutions that affirm the Palestinian right and the illegality of the occupation and its aggressive and racist measures and practices,” the statement added.

The official Palestinian News Agency WAFA said that the UN General Assembly “adopted a resolution tonight by an overwhelming majority regarding the permanent sovereignty of the Palestinian people over their natural resources.”

The agency noted that “159 countries voted in favor of the resolution, 10 countries abstained from voting, while 8 countries opposed it.”

